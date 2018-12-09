Climate summit language reveals real but hidden agenda

(WATTS UP WITH THAT) – People complain all the time about UN jargon. But the technical language of the Katowice, Poland climate summit is actually very revealing. It is all about changing the world order.

Words exist because there is something important to talk about. Words also embody basic beliefs. In this context, it is very useful that the ever-green Climate Change News has published a Glossary of the 32 technical terms they think are most important in Katowice.

Analyzing this list tells us a great deal about what is really going on there this week. To begin with, not one word on the list addresses climate or climate change. That means calling this a “climate summit” is just a semantic smokescreen. These folks are designing a New World Order. The primary focus is how the world will be changed and who is going to pay for it – and who is going to be in charge.

In fact, the largest group of terms includes those that refer to the various political alliances at the New World Order design table. There are twelve such groups, plus the term “negotiating group” itself. These are groups of countries that feel they share enough of a common interest to team up. Thus a full 41 percent of the technical terms refer to interest groups.