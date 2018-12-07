Clinton Foundation whistleblowers have hundreds of pages of evidence

Allegations of “pay to play” and misappropriation of funds by the Clinton Foundation are documented in hundreds of pages of evidence provided by three witnesses, according to Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.

Meadows, as chairman of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations, will lead the panel’s investigative hearing next week on the status of the Clinton Foundation case, Fox News reported

“Whenever we look at the possibility of ‘pay to play’ by government officials, current or former, it demands answers,” Meadows said, “and anyone who uses public office to sell access for their own financial benefit must be held accountable.”

John Huber, who has been working with the Justice Department and the FBI on the probe, will testify before the committee.

Already, investigative journalist Peter Schweizer has pieced together evidence the Clintons exchanged political favors for donations and pushed favorable policies to receive donations.

The New York Times reported Trump told his White House counsel earlier this year he wanted the DOJ to prosecute Clinton.

In March, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed Huber to investigate the Clinton Foundation. Sessions decided, however, to reject a request by House Republicans to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Hillary Clinton regarding allegations the sale of Uranium One to a Russian state-owned company while she was secretary of state was related to donations made to the Clinton Foundation.

Meadows said in a Twitter message at the time that Sessions’ decision not to appoint a special counsel was “disappointing.”

“So the Obama DOJ can open a legally questionable investigation into the Trump campaign — allegedly based on a campaign volunteer mouthing off at a London bar — but this DOJ can’t appoint a second special counsel after all the troubling documents we’ve seen? Disappointing,” he wrote.

Schweizer, the author of “Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich,” was the first to report nine foreign investors in the Uranium One deal gave $145 million to the Clinton Foundation. The New York Times confirmed in an April 2015 story Uranium One’s chairman used his family foundation to make four donations totaling $2.35 million to the Clinton Foundation. The Times found that the Clintons, however, did not publicly disclose the contributions, despite an agreement Hillary Clinton had struck with the Obama White House to publicly identify all donors.

In addition, Bill Clinton received a $500,000 speaking fee from a Russian bank tied to the Kremlin in 2010, when Hillary Clinton opposed sanctions on Moscow. She reversed her position the following year.

The Hill reported Thursday that Huber’s prosecutors recently requested documents from a private investigative firm probing the Clinton Foundation.

A whistleblower submission filed with the FBI and IRS in August 2017, the Hill reported, included internal legal reviews conducted by the Clinton Foundation that raised concerns about Bill Clinton improper mingling of personal and charity business.

Fox News reported last month that newly filed tax documents showed a 58 percent drop in donations to the foundation compared to the previous year.

Meadows told Fox News the donation drop “raises grave concerns their operations were not above board as the American people have been led to believe.”