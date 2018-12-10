CNN anchor: Should a 'white guy' run in 2020?

(BREITBART) — CNN New Day host Alisyn Camerota asked presidential hopeful and Democrat Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on Monday morning if he as a “white guy” should run for the White House in 2020.

A partial transcript is as follows:

CAMEROTA: President Trump has an uncanny ability to keep all eyes on him. He certainly can command a rally. He is a big presence in a room. How do you win against that?

HICKENLOOPER: Oh, you know, it’s funny. He’s a big presence in the room, but it’s all based around a bluster. In a basic way, he’s kind of a bully. You step back and you look at him. You know, you grow up a skinny kid with thick glasses and a name like Hickenlooper, I grew up dealing with bullies on the playground. It’s not that hard, right? A) You ignore them, and when they say something that’s antagonistic, you twist it just a little bit so they become the butt of their own attack. In other words, you use humor to marginalize them. You know, if people don’t pay attention to a bully, they get frustrated and go away.