CNN panel rips Trump as he honors George H.W. Bush

(FOX) — A CNN panel blasted President Donald Trump on Monday immediately following his visit to the U.S. Capitol where he paid his respects to former President George H.W. Bush.

Before President Trump and first lady Melania Trump appeared in the rotunda, CNN special correspondent Jamie Gangel began by insisting that the celebration of Bush’s life “sends a message” to Trump that “this is how it’s done.”

“Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, two Democrats- they called Bush 41 a gentleman, total class. This is the embodiment of just how different it can be,” Gangel told CNN anchor Anderson Cooper. “And that’s a message to Trump.”