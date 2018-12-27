Cohen denies traveling to Prague in 2016

(The Hill) President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen denied a report Thursday that added to an unverified claim that Cohen took a trip to Prague in summer 2016 to meet with Russian officials.

Cohen, who has been cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference since this summer, tweeted that he had never been to the Czech capital, adding, “Mueller knows everything.”

Cohen’s tweet came after McClatchy reported that foreign intelligence agencies identified a mobile phone linked to Cohen pinging cell towers around Prague sometime between August and September 2016. McClatchy also reported that a European intelligence service had intercepted a conversation between Russians during which one noted that Cohen was in Prague.