College denies Ben Shapiro speech, he denies rejection

(CAMPUS REFORM) — Gonzaga University is among six universities where Ben Shapiro has chosen to speak in spring 2019, despite the college administration previously denying a request to allow him on campus.

The Washington state school said that Ben Shapiro would not be allowed to speak on its campus because, according to Gonzaga Vice President of Student Development Judi Biggs Garbuio, “Shapiro’s appearances routinely draw protests that include extremely divisive and hateful speech and behavior, which is offensive to many people, regardless of their age, politics or beliefs.”

Following that statement, Young America’s Foundation (YAF) announced on its website the six universities where Shapiro, the “#1 requested speaker in the country,” is scheduled to speak, although details have yet to be announced for five of the six colleges.