College eatery grilled over 'offensive' chicken sandwich

(CAMPUS REFORM) — A restaurant near Clemson University is under fire after naming one of its sandwiches the “Tijuana Chicken Sandwich” and then using language likening the sandwich to the migrant caravan at the U.S. southern border.

The sign at the restaurant “Loose Change” described the sandwich as “Big enough to feed a caravan. Built high enough with smoked chicken, lettuce, tomato, pepperjack, bacon + guac. Bordered with a side of pub chips. So good, it should be illegal.”

The sign prompted negative feedback from student organizations, including the Clemson Undergraduate Student Government, which called the sign “very distasteful.”