College GOP sorry in advance for 'Deck the Wall' party

(CAMPUS REFORM) — A College Republicans chapter at the University of Maine apologized for a “Deck the Wall” end-of-year party before it even happened after receiving complaints and “feedback.”

The Dec. 15 party, designed as an opportunity to engage the campus community in political discussion, received criticism from various members of the UMaine campus, leaving many confused as to the point of the event, according to a UMaine spokeswoman.

“After several people expressed concern that they didn’t understand the purpose of the event, University of Maine Student Life staff reached out to the organizers to give them this feedback,” UMaine spokeswoman Margaret Nagle told Campus Reform.