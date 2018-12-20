Congress grills Loretta Lynch for meeting with Bill Clinton

(Washington Times) Republicans grilled former Attorney General Loretta Lynch for hours Wednesday over her 2016 airport tarmac meeting with former President Bill Clinton at a time when her department was investigating his wife for mishandling top-secret emails.

GOP lawmakers emerged to say they had learned new information about the dissonance between Ms. Lynch and then-FBI Director James B. Comey, who cut Ms. Lynch out of some decisions and very publicly exonerated Hillary Clinton soon after the tarmac meeting.

“We are finding some very interesting things about his feeling he didn’t have to inform her before, during, or after he made the decision not to prosecute,” said Rep. Darrell Issa, California Republican.