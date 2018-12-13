Congress reaches deal ending taxpayer-funded sexual-harassment settlements

(ABC News) After a year rocked by the #MeToo movement and months of negotiations, Congress is on the verge of reforming its own sexual harassment regulations.

House and Senate negotiators reached an agreement Wednesday to overhaul congressional regulations governing sexual harassment, clearing the way for a vote on the measure in both chambers over the next two weeks, before Congress adjourns for the year.

Under the terms of the compromise announced Wednesday, members of Congress would be held personally liable for sexual harassment and retaliation settlements, requiring them to reimburse the Treasury. It would also publicly identify members of Congress settle harassment claims, along with any settlements.