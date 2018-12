(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Sen. Marco Rubio warned Sunday that a decision by President Trump to pardon Paul Manafort could prompt Congress to consider limiting his pardon power through a constitutional amendment.

“I think it would be a terrible mistake if he did that,” Rubio, R-Fla., said on ABC’s “This Week” about the possibility that Trump would pardon his former campaign manager.

“I think in fact if something like that happened, it could trigger a debate about whether the pardon powers and whether they should be amended given these circumstances,” Rubio said.