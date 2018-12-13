Congressman: 10 terrorists try to enter U.S. every day

Rep. Roger Marshall: Each day ’10 terrorists and 40 criminals try to cross’ the U.S. border. pic.twitter.com/buDcjrIOCK — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) December 13, 2018

As Democrats continue to resist President Trump’s insistence on $5 billion in funding for a border wall – posing the threat of a government shutdown – a Republican congressman asserted that more than 10 terrorists and 40 criminals try to enter the United States every day across the southern border.

Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said in an interview Thursday with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that “the border is all about national security.”

Asked by host Willie Geist the source of his figures, Marshall cited the Department of Homeland Security.

The discussion began with Geist asking Marshall about his tweet charging incoming House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer “are working against the security of our nation.”

Marshall was referring to President Trump’s meeting Tuesday in the Oval Office in which, with TV cameras rolling, he engaged in a contentious discussion with the two Democratic leaders about funding the border wall.

“This is the brilliance of Donald Trump, to put that meeting on national TV so everybody can see the dynamics of what’s going on when the president tries to meet with Mr. Schumer and Ms. Pelosi,” the congressman said.

Geist asked Marshall how DHS determines whether or not a person trying to cross the border is a terrorist.

“Well, we have to trust … that’s what the DHS is communicating to Congress,” he said. “They obviously have experienced guards down there, experienced people that are controlling that border.”

Geist argued that no one who has committed an act of terrorism in the United States since 9/11 has entered the country through the southern border.

Marshall replied in part: “I certainly would not … underestimate the threats on this country coming across out border.”