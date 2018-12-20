Congressman: Trump's border policies would have killed Jesus

(Washington Times) Rep. Luis Gutiérrez declared that the Trump administration’s immigration policies would have killed Jesus Christ during a scathing statement Thursday attacking Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

The Illinois Democrat used the entirety of his time at the House Judiciary Committee hearing to trash Ms. Nielsen as a “remorseless” liar for her repeated claims that the department does not have a family separation policy.

“It is repugnant to me and astonishing to me that during Christmas, a time in which we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ — a Jesus Christ who had to flee for his life with Mary and Joseph,” Mr. Gutiérrez said. “Thank God there wasn’t a wall that stopped him from seeking refuge in Egypt.