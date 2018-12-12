Cooking up

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

Even though there was a blizzard raging outside, I made it the half-mile to the bakery, where I asked the owner for six bagels.

“Your wife must like bagels,” he said.

“How do you know these are for my wife?” I asked.

“Because your mother wouldn’t send you out in weather like this.”

