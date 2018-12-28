Corsi lawyer: Senate 'ill-equipped' to do fair investigation

Saying the U.S. Senate is “ill-equipped” to do a fair investigation, a lawyer for New York Times best-selling author Jerome Corsi has declined a demand from the chiefs of the Intelligence Committee that his client produce huge volumes of records for them, and appear to testify.

And the lawyer, Larry Klayman, founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch, in noting the time of the year, wished Sens. Richard Burr and Mark Warner a “Happy New Year free from the politics of personal destruction designed to serve the interests of the elite establishments of both political parties bent on taking down the 45th President of the United States so they can run their own candidates for the White House in 2020.”

It wasn’t quite the “Take a hike” Corsi had said during a television interview that he’d like to tell the senators.



But it was close.

Corsi, the investigative reporter who has sued special counsel Robert Mueller for millions in damages, had been told by the committee to produce letters, texts, emails and other private communications, and then be ready to show up and testify.

Klayman, a former Justice Department prosecutor, said the demands clearly were “harassment.”

Corsi contends Mueller set up a “perjury trap” to force him to testify against the president.

The newest move is from “a ‘Never Trumper’ Republican chairman,” Klayman said.

“That all of this documentation was demanded to be produced on December 28, 2018, just after the Christmas holiday, speaks to this harassment,” he said.

“Republican Chairman Burr and Ranking Democrat Warner – two ‘love birds’ who are attempting to take down the president of the United States – want to use my client as a whipping boy to mete out their anti-Trump and pro-Clinton agenda,” Klayman said earlier. “It is telling that, following revelations by Edward Snowden and others of illegal and unconstitutional surveillance of millions of Americans by the FBI, NSA and CIA, as well as the illegal unmasking and surveillance of persons in and around presidential candidate Donald Trump and later his presidential transition, that both of them looked the other way and did nothing when I asked them well over a year ago to investigate this.

“Instead, they chose to join forces and collaborate to bring down President Trump. Burr and Warner are birds of a feather: two political hacks whose actions speaker louder than their anti-Trump establishment words! My client will not be railroaded and held out to dry by them in their joint effort to destroy the president,” he said.

Klayman also wrote a commentary: “Given that both Burr and Warner are strong supporters of Special Counsel Mueller, their motivations are transparent. Indeed, the demand requires that all documentation already produced by Dr. Corsi to Mueller be produced to them, in addition to other politically and partisan motivated demands such as the order to produce any ‘communications that relate in any way to derogatory information about Hillary Clinton.'”

WND reported Corsi’s lawsuit against Mueller for hundreds of millions of dollars in damages along with a formal complaint for “gross prosecutorial misconduct and criminal acts.”

Klayman said details about the allegations are at Corsination.com.

The lawyer contends Mueller and others violated the Fourth Amendment and the USA Freedom Act, as well as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, leaving Corsi “victimized by the unlawful and unconstitutional and other illegal and criminal conduct complained herein.”

Klayman said court documents show Mueller was appointed to investigate “collusion” between the Trump campaign in 2016 and Russia, but he “misrepresented” the ordinary investigative research done by Corsi on that issue to spin a “fake narrative” that Corsi colluded with Russian intelligence.

“This was based upon Plaintiff Corsi’s investigative deduction that the emails between Hillary Clinton and John Podedsta would probably be released at a later date,” court documents say.

WikiLeaks obtained hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and released them in stages. When the first cache came out, Corsi noticed there were none from John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman.

In a message to the senators Friday, Klayman wrote that if they want documentation, they can get it from Mueller.

“You and this ‘bi-partisan’ staff are highly politicized and thus ill equipped to conduct a fair and neutral investigation and are merely a part of the on-going Republican and Democrat elite establishment ‘witch hunt’ to destroy the presidency of Donald J. Trump, by making persons such as our client ‘whipping boys’ in this unethical if not illegal pursuit to coerce false testimony,” Klayman wrote.

“Dr. Corsi will not be part of this and thus we respectfully request that you do not continue to harass and effectively threaten him and his family, as has been the case with the special counsel and his unethical pro-Clinton, pro-Democrat and anti-Trump conflicted prosecutors,” he said.

Corsi also granted a television interview just days ago in which he charged that Mueller has dispatched FBI agents to the homes and workplaces of his family in order to threaten and harass them, too.