Corsi sues Mueller for hundreds of millions

Investigative reporter and New York Times best-selling author Jerome Corsi, who just days ago filed a formal complaint against special counsel Robert Mueller for “gross prosecutorial misconduct and criminal acts,” now has filed a case against him demanding hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.

The earlier case was submitted to acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski, Washington U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, Hamilton Fox of the Washington Bar Association and Robin Ashton of the DOJ office of professional responsibility.

The complaint was filed on Corsi’s behalf by former Justice Department prosecutor, Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch founder Larry Klayman. It alleges Mueller and his team attempted to coerce Corsi to commit perjury in their pursuit of statements that would harm President Trump.

Klayman on Monday said the second case, a claim for damages, has been filed in federal court in Washington.

On behalf of Corsi against Mueller, the Department of Justice, the FBI, the CIA and the National Security Agency, it seeks $350 million in damages plus whatever else the court would determine to be just compensation.

Klayman said Mueller “and his partisan, Democrat, pro-Clinton, and anti-Trump ethically and legally conflicted prosecutorial staff” allegedly “illegally and unconstitutionally wiretapped and surveilled him.”

Then they illegally leaked grand jury information “to coerce and/or blackmail [him into] testifying against the president,” he claimed.

“Based on all of the known facts, Special Counsel Mueller, allegedly working in concert with his staff and rogue agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as well as ‘Deep State’ operatives in the intelligence agencies, have without probable cause and in violation of federal statutes, as set forth in the complaint, illegally and unconstitutionally wiretapped, surveilled and released grand jury information to harm my client in order to bludgeon him into submission,” Klayman stated.

“Mueller, his staff and the other defendants are allegedly themselves acting in a criminal manner to further their attempted ‘legal coup d’etat’ to remove the president from office by any illegal means.

“Dr. Corsi is fearless and determined to not let this happen and at great risk to himself and his family are standing in the stead of and are resolute for the American people, who voted President Trump into office on November 6, 2018.”

Klayman said details about the allegations are at Corsination.com.

The complaint alleges Mueller and others have violated the Fourth Amendment and the USA Freedom Act, as well as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, leaving Corsi “victimized by the unlawful and unconstitutional and other illegal and criminal conduct complained herein.”

The filing explains Mueller was appointed to investigate “collusion” between the Trump campaign in 2016 and Russia, but he “misrepresented” the ordinary investigative research done by Corsi to spin a “fake narrative” that Corsi colluded with Russian intelligence.

“This was based upon Plaintiff Corsi’s investigative deduction that the emails between Hillary Clinton and John Podedsta would probably be released at a later date.”

Mueller and his staffer threatened to put Corsi in jail for the rest of his life unless he would “provide the false testimony they demanded.”

As part of Mueller’s strategy, the DOJ, NSA, CIA and FBI conducted surveillance of Corsi, the complaint alleges.

The case charges: “This illegal and unconstitutional surveillance is being conducted in conjunction with Defendant Mueller’s investigation, at the direction of Mueller and his partisan, Democrat, leftist, and ethically and legally conflicted prosecutorial staff in order to try to uncover information that can be used by Defendant Mueller to coerce, extort, threaten and/or blackmail Plaintiff Corsi into testifying falsely to implicate the president of the United States in crimes and have him removed from office.”

The case seeks general and compensatory damages in excess of $100 million and punitive damages in excess of $250 million and “other relief as this court may deem just and proper.”

The earlier case alleged criminal conduct on Mueller’s part. It asks that Mueller and his staff be referred to state and local authorities for criminal prosecution and be barred from ever practicing law again.

The special counsel’s office declined to respond to WND’s request for comment.

Klayman said the first complaint documents a pattern and practice of coercing and extorting Corsi to either lie in his testimony before the Mueller grand jury and at any eventual trials of other subjects and targets, or be indicted himself.