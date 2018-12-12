Could major broadcast networks merge?

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) — Could CBS merge with NBC? Or ABC? Or Fox?

Not right now because the FCC prohibits such a merger under the “Dual Network Rule,” but on Wednesday, the agency voted to move ahead with a review of media ownership rules including the one that prevents dual ownership of two or more of these broadcast giants.

Under a 1996 law, media ownership rules get reviewed every four years, but in the past, the consideration has sometimes been pro forma, leading to court challenges from media giants. Additionally, the Trump Administration has appointed commissioners with a fervor for deregulation, perhaps adding to the prospect that a merger among broadcast networks could eventually be allowed.