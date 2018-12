[To Joseph Farah:] Great article and analysis of Ken Starr’s role in these matters.

Don’t forget Starr’s opportunistic “conversion” to Southern Baptist as quid pro quo to get the president job at Baylor. After which conversion, he employed his refined skills at cover-up that you describe to protect the Baylor football team members and coach from serial rape charges so he could harvest $288 million for the new Baylor football stadium.

Mark Foster