Father's intuition

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A teenage girl had just been given family-car privileges, when she returned home very late from a party.

The next morning her father went out to the driveway to get the newspaper and came back into the house frowning.

When his daughter walked sleepily into the kitchen, her father asked her, “What time did you get in last night?”

“Not too late, Dad,” she replied nervously.

“Then I’ll have to talk with the paperboy about putting my paper under the front wheel of the car,” he replied.

