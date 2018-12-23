David Hogg to enroll at Harvard

(Daily Caller) Liberal activist David Hogg announced Saturday that he will be enrolling at Harvard as a political science major in Fall 2019.

The 18-year-old activist and Parkland shooting survivor received national attention following the massacre that killed 17 of his classmates. Since the mass shooting, Hogg has blamed gun rights in America for the tragedy and has been outspoken in support of gun control since then.

Hogg organized the “March For Our Lives” protest that took place in March 2018, where more than a million people protested for gun control in Washington, D.C. Hogg took a gap year during the 2018-19 school year to campaign for liberal candidates during the midterms.