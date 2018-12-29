Dead musicians are touring again, as holograms

(ABC News, Australia) In 2019, Amy Winehouse will tour the world. Sort of.

The much-loved British singer, who struggled for years with drug and alcohol addiction while producing hits like Rehab and Back To Black, died in 2011.

But a hologram version of Winehouse will tour internationally next year, her father announced recently, moving about the stage backed by a live band in a show that could last almost two hours.

It is not the first time a dead musician has been resurrected on-stage via the magic on technology. The late Roy Orbison played recently, Michael Jackson performed at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards and Tupac appeared at Coachella in 2012, more than a decade after his death.