(NBC) The desperate search for survivors continued in Indonesia on Monday, with dozens still missing following the sudden tsunami that hit the country’s Sunda Strait on a busy holiday weekend.

More than 370 people were killed, at least 1,400 injured and thousands more displaced when waves crashed ashore without warning on Saturday.

Scientists confirmed that the tsunami was triggered by an underwater landslide following the partial collapse of the erupting Anak Krakatau volcano.