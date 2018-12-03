Defector: Scientology auditioned Tom Cruise girlfriends

(FOX NEWS) — According to a former member of the Church of Scientology, the organization reportedly auditioned potential romantic partners for actor Tom Cruise in an effort to keep up appearances.

The Hollywood Reporter notes, Valerie Haney was a former member of Scientology’s inner elite Sea Org for 22 years before breaking from the church. She detailed her “escape” in the latest episode of “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” in which the former “Kevin Can Wait” star reveals secrets about Scientology.

Haney explained to The Underground Bunker, a blog that chronicles Scientology, that part of her job would be auditioning girlfriends for Cruise. It’s worth noting that rumors have circulated for years that the church played a hand in who the “Mission Impossible” star dated, alleging that his relationship with Katie Holmes was a product of this alleged auditioning.