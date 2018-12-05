Dem senator reveals: Democrats are 'too smart'

Watch out for a “blue wave” in America’s governance now.

One brilliant Democratic voice, who once expressed confusion when told those who break the law are detained, has revealed her party’s problem:

Members are “too smart.”

Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono says Democrats have a hard time “connecting” with voters because of how “smart” they are and because they “know so much.”pic.twitter.com/S7Hwr2whnP — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 4, 2018

The conclusion comes from Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii.

In an interview, she explained how Democrats need to speak to people to convince them that the party is on their side.

“We have a really hard time doing that … because we Democrats know so much,” she said. “That is true, and we have to kind of tell everybody how smart we are and we have a tendency to be very left-brain.”

Twitchy’s verdict came down like a hammer: “Is she for real?”

“The failure of Democrats to drown America in a Blue Wave this past November suggests that they still haven’t quite gotten the hang of capturing voters’ minds. Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono recognizes that, and she thinks she’s pinpointed the source of their problem: The Democrats are just too d— smart.”

The subsequent comments weren’t all one-sided. But one perspective was pretty dominant.

“Wait isn’t this the same woman who said ‘I’m confused’ when she learned illegal immigrants break the law,” wrote Allie Beth Stuckey.

Hirono, during a congressional hearing, actually told federal officials that illegal immigrants were in detention centers because that’s the law that was made up by President Trump.

Immigration and Customs officials had to explain to her that no, Trump did not write the laws that put illegal aliens behind bars.

Added Mitch Egan Slate, “@maziehirono definitely has to tell us how smart she is because you’d never know it just by talking with her.”

And Kimberly Gallella said, “I don’t think there is a sufficiently large eye roll with which to respond to that clip.”

And Betsy Newmark said, “So what she is saying is Dems need to talk down more to ordinary ppl so we can realize that we shall learn to obey our technocratic masters.”

Wake Up! cited a quote from President Ronald Reagan, who explained, “The trouble with our liberal friends is not that they’re ignorant; it’s just that they know so much that isn’t so.”

And Caleb wrote, “Of all the things hyou could hold against a Democrat, being TOO informed surely is not among them.”

But Chris countered: “She’s brilliant too! Just ask her she’ll tell you!”

Charles Ellis opinion? “You Dems are here to save us poor stupid people from ourselves. They say God works in strange ways, but never that strange. Thanks but I’ll take my chances with Trump and Reps.”