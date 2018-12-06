Dem who 'repeatedly used women's restroom' to resign

A Democratic state lawmaker in Colorado is resigning after being accused by females colleagues of repeatedly using a women’s restroom in the Statehouse.

The Denver Post reported, citing a spokesman Wednesday, that state Sen. Daniel Kagan will step down Jan. 11.

“It’s been a great honor to serve the people of Colorado for just short of a decade,” Kagan said in a statement. “An important obligation of leaders, I believe, is to be open to acknowledging that it’s time to pass the torch to new leadership and, for me, that time is now.”

But Republican state Sen. Beth Martinez Humenik said she’s still waiting for a public apology from Kagan after filing a workplace sexual harassment complaint against him in March.

Her 21-page report said Kagan had been seen in the women’s restroom by multiple women on three occasions since January 2017.

Denver’s KUSA-TV reported Kagan claimed he had entered the women’s restroom only once by mistake, because it was unlabeled. The Post said a sign was added this year designating the restroom as being for women.

But Colorado GOP spokesman Daniel Cole, the Post reported, insisted Kagan “should acknowledge” his accusers’ claims “instead of just resigning to avoid having to look at them.”

Earlier this year, an investigation found Kagan “more likely than not” used a private, women-only restroom.

The Post said that after a year dominated by #MeToo-type allegations against several lawmakers, the new Senate president, State Sen. Leroy Garcia, recently called for “higher standards” for lawmakers.