Detained Chinese elder: Persecution is a blessing

(Christian Today) Li Yingqiang, an elder of the Early Rain Covenant Church in China’s Chengdu metropolis who was among around 100 Christians detained by authorities as part of an ongoing crackdown on believers, wrote to his church before his arrest on ‘How the Church Should Face Persecution’.

The Christians including the church’s pastor, Wang Yi, were detained on Sunday. Li Yingqiang was discovered and arrested the following day. He wrote to the church in a post shared on Facebook that the persecution they were facing was a ‘reward’, and that those who had been taken before him were ‘within the gracious, sovereign providence of the Lord. He will be with them in the midst of their chains and trials.’