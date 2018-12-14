DHS torpedoes CNN 'fact check'

We are happy to provide the facts — but you never reached out. In fact, DHS prevented 3,755 known or suspected terrorists from traveling to or entering the U.S. in FY 17. That’s in addition to 17,526 criminals, 1,019 gang members, and 3,028 special interest aliens. #FactsFirst https://t.co/4naI8XOg9x — Tyler Q. Houlton (@SpoxDHS) December 12, 2018

When President Trump claimed during his contentious budget meeting Tuesday with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer that immigration authorities recently had arrested terrorists at the U.S. border, CNN reporter Jim Sciutto charged, “Facts supplied by DHS don’t back that up.”

Sciutto said the president “has now twice used the threat of terrorism to justify the wall.”

The CNN Newsroom followed up with a tweet citing Sciutto’s “fact check” on the president.

Apparently, however, CNN never bothered to ask DHS itself whether or not the president was right.

DHS spokesman Tyler Houlton tweeted to Sciutto that his agency is “happy to provide the facts – but you never reached out.”

“In fact, DHS prevented 3,755 known or suspected terrorists from traveling to or entering the U.S. in FY 17,” he wrote.

“That’s in addition to 17,526 criminals, 1,019 gang members, and 3,028 special interest aliens.”

Trump: Democrats ‘absolute hypocrites’

In an interview Thursday morning with MSNBC, a Republican congressman was challenged when he said that more than 10 terrorists and 40 criminals try to enter the United States every day across the southern border, citing the Department of Homeland Security.

On Thursday, Trump distributed a video via Twitter in which he calls Democratic Party leaders “absolute hypocrites” in their current opposition to a border wall.

The president introduces clips of Schumer and then-Sen. Barack Obama condemning illegal immigration. And two-time presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is shown boasting of her “numerous” votes for a border barrier.

“The fact is they’ve always supported fences and walls and partitions,” Trump says. “But do you know what? They only don’t want to do it because of me.”

At the Oval Office meeting Tuesday, Schumer insisted the border wall “doesn’t solve the problem.”

“It totally solves the problem,” Trump retorted.

The former mayor of a southern Israeli city said in an interview this week that when his country erected a high-tech wall on its southern border, illegal immigration was cut to zero.

An independent report rebutted the Democrats’ claim the $5 billion Trump wants to fund a border wall is a waste of money, showing the annual burden of illegal immigration on taxpayers is $155 billion.