Dobson asks Kasich to sign heartbeat bill

James Dobson, who has advised five presidents and counseled millions of parents, is asking Ohio Gov. John Kasich to sign his state’s “heartbeat bill.”

The legislation would prohibit abortion after about 12 weeks, when a heartbeat is detected.

Kasich vetoed such a plan in 2016, and the Republican has stated he plans to do the same this year.

But Dobson, who promotes family values daily on his “Dr. James Dobson’s Family Talk,” is asking Kasich to change his mind.

“I write to strongly urge you to sign Ohio’s ‘Heartbeat Bill,’ HB 258, which protects the sanctity of life for unborn children as early as five (5) weeks or as soon as a heartbeat can be detected. The Ohio General Assembly has been considering the Heartbeat Bill for almost a decade, and I am encouraged that this legislation passed by such an overwhelming majority,” wrote Dobson, the founder of Focus on the Family and the James Dobson Family Institute.

“The Heartbeat Bill should be passed in every state in America, and Ohio is leading the way to reclaim state constitutional and moral authority to enact protections for our tiniest babies. Just last year in 2017, there were a recorded 20,893 abortions in Ohio. This means that every day, on average, there are 57 little babies that die,” he said.

“How can we let this happen in our nation, whose very founding stood on the eternal principles of being made in our Creator’s image and having our unalienable rights bestowed by Him? The most precious and basic right is the right to life,” he wrote.

“John, you and I have known each other for many years, and you are someone I have considered a friend. You know that this legislation is the morally correct action to give the smallest children a chance at life. I hope and pray that you will do the right thing and stand for the family and the sanctity of life. Make your signature on this bill the defining moment of your legacy for the great state of Ohio.”

Dobson earned his Ph.D. from the University of Southern California in child development, and he is a member of the National Radio Hall of Fame.

In Ohio, the state House adopted the bill, then sent it to the Senate, where it passed 18-13, forbidding abortion after about 12 weeks.

The House then concurred with the Senate’s changes, sending the bill to Kasich.

If Kasich vetoes the bill, lawmakers would be forced to return over holiday break for an override vote.

Governor-elect Mike DeWine, a Republican who takes office in January, has said he would sign such a bill if it crossed his desk.