(Santa Rosa Press-Democrat) A dog left behind as the Camp fire swept through Butte County last month was found “protecting what was left of his former home” when his owners were finally allowed back onto their burned property earlier this week.

K9 Paw Print Rescue shared the happy story of golden retriever Madison and his relieved owners in a Facebook post on Dec. 5, shared more than 9,500 times.

The dog’s owner “hoped and prayed” he would be OK, according to the rescue organization’s post.