Donald Trump Jr. responds to NPR retracting false story about him

(Dailywire) In another example of why Americans increasingly distrust the establishment media to present factually sound, unbiased news, NPR published a report Friday claiming that Donald Trump Jr.’s testimony to Congress conflicted with the current claims of Michael Cohen about the “Moscow Trump Tower” deal discussions taking place in 2016.

After a number of reporters from various outlets called out NPR for reporting what was a verifiably false claim, the network finally issued a correction and deleted its original tweet — but not before the false report had permeated social media and made its way to CNN.

Among the reporters who caught NPR peddling the falsehood were the Washington Post’s Phillip Bump and the Federalist’s Sean Davis and Mollie Hemingway, whose posts were highlighted by Twitchy, among others.