Dow closes lower, ending a volatile week

(CNBC) The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed slightly lower on Friday as Wall Street concluded a roller-coaster week.

The 30-stock index ended the day down 76.42 points at 23,062.40. At its high of the day, it rose as much as 243.06 points; it fell as much as 155.26 points. The S&P 500 closed 0.1 percent lower at 2,485.74, led by losses in the energy sector, after rising as much as 1.26 percent. The Nasdaq Composite eked out a gain of 0.1 percent to end at 6,584.52, but closed well off its session high. Gains in Apple, Amazon and Netflix lifted the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

For the week, the major averages all rose at least 2.75 percent, notching their first weekly gain in four. Stocks are still, however, on track for their worst December performance since 1931. The S&P 500 was down 9.9 percent for the month while the Dow has lost 9.7 percent.