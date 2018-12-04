Dow drops 600 on fears of slowing growth

(CNBC) — Stocks fell on Tuesday as investors worried about a bond-market phenomenon signaling a possible economic slowdown. Lingering worries around U.S.-China trade also sent jitters down Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 559 points, led by losses in Caterpillar. The S&P 500 declined 2.2 percent to trade below its 200-day moving average as the financials sector lagged. Utilities was the only positive sector in the S&P 500, rising 0.9 percent. The Nasdaq Composite also dropped 2.5 percent.

“You can see the utilities positive on the day, but financials are getting hammered on the flatter curve while industrials are likely down on the tariffs headlines,” said Jack Ablin, founding partner of Cresset Wealth.