Dow plunge continues into 2nd week

(CNBC) — Stocks traded sharply lower on Monday in a volatile session as banks and Apple led the decline. Traders pointed to a number of reasons for the selling, including an adverse ruling in a Chinese court against Apple, a flattening yield curve and a delayed Brexit vote in the United Kingdom.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 386 points and entered into correction territory. The S&P 500 dropped 1.2 percent, briefly breaking below 2,600, as the financials sector pulled back 2.6 percent. The Dow and S&P 500 are now down more than 2.5 percent for the year. The Nasdaq Composite traded 0.5 percent lower.

The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) dropped 2.2 percent and was on track to post a five-day losing streak. Shares of J.P. Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley all fell at least 1.8 percent.