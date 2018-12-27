Dow rises 150 points

(CNBC) The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded higher on Thursday, erasing steep losses a day after posting a historic surge.

The 30-stock index traded 157 points higher after plunging 611 points earlier in the day. The S&P 500 held 0.5 percent higher after sliding more than 2 percent. The Nasdaq Composite traded 0.2 percent higher after dropping more than 3 percent.

“You went from $200 million to sell [at the close] which was less than expected. That started the early rally. Now there’s over $2 billion to buy, ” said Art Cashin, director of floor operations at UBS. “They thought were going to be huge sellers, now they’re huge buyers.”

Earlier in the day, stocks fell amid renewed tensions between China and the United States.