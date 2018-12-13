Dow rises in wobbly session

(CNBC) Stocks seesawed on Thursday while investors digested new developments in the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and Wall Street’s volatile week approached its end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 70.11 points higher at 24,597.38 after alternating between gains and losses throughout the day. The S&P 500 fell marginally to 2,650.54, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.4 percent to 7,070.33 as Amazon and Alphabet gave up their initial gains.

Equities rose broadly earlier in the day, with the Dow rising more than 200 points at its session high. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both rose as much as 0.7 percent.