(PAGE SIX) — Ray Sawyer of Dr. Hook has died, Page Six is told.

Sawyer, perhaps best known for singing lead vocal on “Cover of Rolling Stone,” passed away in Daytona Beach, Fla., according to his publicist.

No cause of death was given, but we’re told that Sawyer — known for his trademark eye patch and cowboy hat — suffered a brief illness from which he didn’t recover.