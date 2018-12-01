Drug industry uses deceptive practices to circumvent law

(Health Impact News) The drug industry is using deceptive practices to circumvent the law and sell you more drugs. Action Alert!

We’ve all seen the drug TV ads: a couple walking together on a peaceful beach, or playing with the family dog in a sunny meadow—and then we get to the appalling list of side effects that, understandably, turn off many consumers.

Drug companies have to include the side effects by law; otherwise, consumers could be duped into buying drugs based on deceptive ads.

But the pharmaceutical industry is fighting back, deploying deceptive maneuvers to get around disclosing the dangers of their products. This intentional manipulation of consumers cannot be allowed to continue.