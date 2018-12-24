Ducks ruffle

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

“It seems Phil Robertson, one of the stars of “Duck Dynasty” has been suspended from the show after he criticized gays, so gay people are upset with him.

Then he went on to criticize adulterers, drunks and swindlers and now Congress is mad at him also.”

— Jay Leno

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.



