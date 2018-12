(Washington Times) She accused a national political figure of domestic abuse, but nobody has asked Karen Monahan to present an award, or celebrated her as a #MeToo icon, or put her on the short list for Person of the Year.

Instead, Ms. Monahan has watched her fellow progressives — some of whom were once her colleagues — turn on her after she went public in August with abuse allegations against her ex-boyfriend, Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison, Minnesota’s newly elected attorney general.

“There is definitely hypocrisy. There’s no doubt,” Ms. Monahan told The Washington Times.