EU: Outlaw phrases such as 'man-made', 'manpower' and 'mankind'

(London Daily Mail) The European Union has moved to suppress everyday phrases such as ‘manpower’ and ‘mankind’ and replace them with gender-neutral terms.

Staff in Strasbourg have been told to reduce references to ‘women or men’ in a new rule book called Gender Neutral Language In The European Parliament.

The new guidelines are aimed at EU translators tasked with converting documents between the different languages spoken and written by the 28 member states.

The online document suggests words such as ‘chairman’ be replaced by ‘chairperson’, and ‘policeman’ or ‘policewoman’ by substituted for ‘police officer’.