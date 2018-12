(SUN-SENTINEL) — Former Broward elections supervisor Brenda Snipes is taking Gov. Rick Scott to federal court, looking to clear her name and professional reputation by filing a lawsuit calling her suspension “malicious” and “unnecessary.”

Snipes wants her job back, with back pay, and she wants a federal judge to strike down the governor’s right to remove her as unconstitutional.

The lawsuit does not address what Snipes will do if she prevails — days before her resignation she said it was “time to move on” after holding the job for 15 years.