Ex-tech worker abandons Islam, opens Christian church

(SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE) — When Ali Roohi told his friends that he planned to quit his high-paying job as a software engineer in Sunnyvale to start a church, they told him, “People in Silicon Valley don’t want God.”

They weren’t wrong.

A standard measure of faith is church attendance. By that yardstick, much of the Bay Area is among the least religious places in the country. In a Northern California region that includes the Bay Area and some adjacent counties, 60 percent of people reported not attending church in the last six months, compared to a 43 percent national average, according to market research firm Barna Group.