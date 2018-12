(Inquisitr) If people who venture into one public Chinese bathroom — in the city of Jinan — have a feeling like they’re being watched, there may be a good reason for it.

Local officials in the capital of China’s Shandong province have installed a facial recognition technology system onto the bathroom’s toilet paper dispenser, an effort to cut down on people who come into the bathroom to steal toilet paper. As Russian media outlet Sputnik reports, the dispenser is able to detect if someone is a “repeat customer” in the bathroom and can restrict toilet paper usage accordingly.