(Fox News) Beatrice Allen was a mother and a grandmother, hard working and fiercely religious. When she died last September at the age of 90, her family struggled to accept that she would no longer be part of their lives.

They never anticipated that they would also be in a struggle with the man whom, for more than a decade, they trusted with her life: Pastor Jon Wright.

“Truthfully, I don’t hate the pastor, and I don’t want any ill to come to him. But I don’t want him ever to have the chance to treat anyone’s family this way,” said Cedric Hoyle, Allen’s grandson.