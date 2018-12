(BizPacReview) Proud conservative country music singer John Rich posed a challenge this week to those of his peers in the industry who believe gun bans are the only solution to gun violence: He asked them to think outside of the box and come up with a real solution that’d satisfy everybody.

In a video for Fox News, he explained that the problem with simply banning certain guns is that it’d leave families — including his own — less prepared to protect themselves from actual criminals.

Watch the video in full below: