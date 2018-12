(Metro) “Christmas just got a whole lot weirder,” reads Archie McPhee’s website. That’s because the Seattle-based novelty store makes unorthodox candy canes (and by unorthodox, we mean as weird as weird can get).

Archie McPhee made headlines back in September when its Mac and Cheese candy canes went viral. They were so popular that the company planned to limit how many people could buy, a rep said on an Archie McPhee podcast.

Taste test videos circulated the internet, and news outlets couldn’t get enough of the bizarre Christmas creation — in the fall no less.