Female assistant coach arrested for sex with teen student

(KOMO) A staff member at Ballard High School has been charged with child molestation and sexual misconduct with a minor following an investigation by Seattle police, according to school officials and court documents.

The staff member, identified as Meghan B. Miller, 35, had worked as a teacher’s aide and assistant girls’ soccer coach at the school. Police began investigating her after school administrators learned that she may have victimized a female student at the school, Ballard High School Principal Keven Wynkoop wrote in an email to parents.

The investigation found that Miller met the student during an after-school program in 2016, when the girl was 14 years old and going through a difficult period in her life, according to court records.