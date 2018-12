(Daily Mail) A ‘man free’ feminist music festival in Sweden has been found guilty of discrimination, it has emerged.

The event, called Statement, was held in Gothenburg in August this year having been billed as ‘the world’s first major music festival for women, non-binary and transgender only’.

But describing the festival as ‘male-free’ was a violation of anti-discrimination legislation, Sweden’s Discrimination Ombudsman (DO) has ruled.