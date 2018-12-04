Fire Labor Secretary Alex Acosta

Alexander Acosta is not a household name in Washington.

He’s not to be confused with Jim Acosta, the CNN commentator who poses as White House correspondent.

Alex Acosta is the secretary of labor, a low-profile Cabinet member in Donald Trump’s White House. But his name is being floated among those being considered as the next attorney general of the United States – one of the most important positions in government.

But here’s some strong advice for President Trump: Following the publication of the Miami Herald’s extraordinary investigative series “Perversion of Justice,” Alex Acosta should never be considered for the job of attorney general. In fact, he should be asked immediately to leave his job as labor secretary so he can answer for his abject failure as federal prosecutor in Florida of hedge-fund manager and sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein in 2008.

Law enforcement authorities had worked long and hard to put millionaire Epstein away for his shocking serial abuse of underage girls. But it appears Acosta carved out a strange, secret sweetheart deal for Epstein – one that allowed him to serve out a 13-month sentence at the Palm Beach Jail in which he was permitted to check out six days a week without supervision for 12 hours.

It’s the sad stories of abuse chronicled in detail by the Miami Herald that make this all so horrifically scandalous. These teenage girls needed protection from this fiend, and instead they got abused again by the judicial system under Acosta’s oversight.

It may even be a violation of the law for Acosta to have kept the deal secret – from the public and the victims.

Despite overwhelming evidence presented by multiple witnesses backing up the victims’ stories, Epstein was allowed to enter guilty pleas to just two felony prostitution charges. Epstein admitted to committing only one offense against one underage girl, who was labeled a prostitute, even though she was 14, which is well under the age of consent – 18 in Florida.

The Miami Herald, meanwhile, identified about 80 women who say they were molested or otherwise sexually abused by Epstein from 2001 to 2006. About 60 of them were located; eight of them agreed to be interviewed, on or off the record. Four of them were willing to speak on video.

I’m not going to speculate on why Acosta made such a poor decision in this case while serving as a federal prosecutor in Florida.

It just so happens that, at this time, it’s the decision he is most famous for. And, for that reason, he is no longer worthy to serve as labor secretary, and he certainly should not be considered for the position of U.S. attorney general.

This story is not going away, nor should it.

Acosta is going to have to answer publicly for his role in this case. He’s going to have to explain the secret details, the reasons Epstein, who should be serving in prison for the rest of his life on these perverse charges, was given such a sweet deal. He’s going to have to do that soon. It’s going to take a lot of his time, I suspect. I doubt he will have much time left for his job as labor secretary. The right thing would be for him to offer his resignation to President Trump today.

If you have any doubts I’m right about this, I would suggest you read the entire three-part series.

Pray for those girls, that they still somehow get the chance for justice and healing that they were denied by Acosta’s inexplicably actions.