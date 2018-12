(FOX) — A family is searching for answers after a Florida woman celebrating her birthday with her sister-in-law vanished last week in Costa Rica — just hours before she was reportedly set to return to the United States.

Carla Stefaniak, of Miami, was set to return home after celebrating her 36th birthday in Central America, according to FOX13. April Burton, Stefaniak’s sister-in-law left Costa Rica on Tuesday, a day earlier than when she was scheduled to return.

Burton said the last time she saw Stefaniak was when Stefaniak accompanied her to the airport.